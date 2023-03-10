PotatoP low-power DIY laptop has a 2 year battery life

If you have ever considered building your very own laptop you might be interested in a new low powered system built by developer Andreas Eriksen and called the PotatoP. The unique DIY laptop features a low-power system that has provided it with a two-year battery life. The system is built around a 4.4 inch memory LCD display created by Sharp offering a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels in black-and-white.

The PotatoP DIY laptop is powered by a SparkFun RedBoard Artemis ATP, with an ARM Cortex-m4F microprocessor with speeds up to 96 MHz supported by 384KB of RAM and 1MB of flash memory. Check out the video below to learn more about the project and jump over to the hackaday.io website for full details.

DIY laptop

“I got annoyed with my personal laptop always being out of battery when I wanted to work on my small programming projects, so I am building myself a laptop form factor device. It currently has an estimated battery life of up to 2 years depending on ambient light (with a 12000 mAh li-po battery), but I am hoping to eventually make it powered by ambient light alone. I’ve created a small text editor in LISP for my homebrew computer. Here you can see me adding a tiny feature to it – using the “end” key to move to the bottom of the file. “

“It needs to have a good keyboard and a decent programming environment – compatability with existing software is not a priority, nor is powerful hardware – just the minimum required for a LISP environment. Writing a minimal editor, word processor, spreadsheet app or whatever else I want will be part of the fun! My current working prototype is based on the Sparkfun Artemis module, running uLisp; and using a monochrome 4.4″ Sharp Memory Display.”

Source : hackaday.io : Liliputing





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals