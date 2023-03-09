BeaglePlay quad 64-bit Arm Cortex A53 core mini PC

This week the BeagleBoard.org Foundation has announced the availability of its new BeaglePlay mini PC which takes the form of an open source platform providing both integrated wired and wireless connectivity together with a selection of sensors and prototyping systems. “BeaglePlay is an exciting addition to the BeagleBoard.org family and will enable thousands of applications to be prototyped faster than ever before.” stated Christine Long, CEO of the BeagleBoard.org Foundation. At this extremely competitive price point and ease of use, more developers’ work becomes like play!”

Features of the new BeaglePlay Mini PC include a small form factor that measures just 8 cm x 8 cm together with Quad-core Cortex-A53 cluster with, 512 KB L2 shared cache, Each Core with 32 KB L1 D Cache and 32 KB L1 ICache, Single-core Arm Cortex -M4F at up to 400 MHz, Single-core Arm Cortex -R5F, 3D GPU; up to 2048×1080 @60fps, OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2, Programmable Real-Time Unit Subsystem, Dual-core PRUSS running at 333MHz, Tightly integrated and offering low-latency control of IO pins and Take advantage of BeagleBoard.org and other community software libraries.

BeaglePlay mini PC

Other features include 2GB RAM and 16GB on-board eMMC flash with high-speed interface, USB type-C for power and data and USB type-A host, Gigabit Ethernet, Single-pair Ethernet with PoDL, Integrated 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi, 2.4GHz and Sub-GHz programmable wireless MCU, integrated IEEE802.15.4 drivers/firmware, Full-size HDMI, OLDI, 4-lane CSI, Expansion via mikroBUS, Grove, QWIIC and Zero-download out-of-box software experience with Debian GNU/Linux.

Leveraging the Texas Instruments AM625 processor with quad 64-bit Arm Cortex -A53 cores, low-latency microcontroller subsystems, a dedicated Texas Instruments SimpleLink CC1352P7 sub-1 GHz and 2.4-GHz wireless MCU, and a Texas Instruments WiLink WL1807MOD Wi-Fi module, new and experienced users can use a wide variety of application libraries and examples from Linux, Zephyr, MicroPython and numerous other open source frameworks to add an endless array of sensors, actuators, indicators and new connectivity options.

“Linux computing made simple and fun with 1,000s of available off-the-shelf sensors, actuators, indicators and connectivity options over mikroBUS, Grove, and QWIIC connections, a TI Sitara AM625 system-on-chip with 1.4GHz quad-core Arm Cortex-A53, PRU and M4 microcontrollers, Gigabit Ethernet, full-size HDMI, USB, 5GHz, 2.4GHz and sub-1GHz wireless, and single-pair Ethernet with power-over-data-line. Camera and touchscreen display ribbon-cable connectors also included.

Source : BB





