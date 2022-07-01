NEO Series 2.0 minimalist EDC bags for work and play

The design team at NIID have returned to Kickstarter for 8th time to launch their latest range of minimalist EDC bags designed for work and play. “The NEO Series is especially small and good for everyday use, and it manages to carry your essentials.”

“When it comes to gear of any type, everyday carry or otherwise, the bag category is one of the most ubiquitous. After all, most humans need a means of transporting items from one place to another — be that your mobile technology, school books, food, supplies, or whatever else. And there’s no denying the usefulness of a traditional backpack therein. As a result, bags are probably one of the most commonly available pieces of EDC gear, second perhaps only to wallets.”

Assuming that the NIID NEO 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the NIID NEO 2 EDC bags project view the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates).

NEO 2.0 EDC bags from NIID

“So we design the NEO Everyday Carry Bags for you in that regard. Whether you’re a city slicker with a flair for technology or a mountain man walking from cabin to campfire, NEO Everyday Carry Bags are ideal for your daily life. HybridTex was born with the hypothesis of creating a fabric that is lightweight, and durable while strong enough to shape with purpose. Made for bags and packs that you need to carry on a daily basis with outstanding performance.”

“At NIID, we explore furthermore with our fabric technician, and successfully merged TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) with the reinforced ripstop webbing by adopting Heat-fusion technology, that characterizes HybridTex with merging merits of high tensile strength, lightweight, waterproof, and is structurally stable.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the EDC bags, jump over to the official NIID NEO 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

