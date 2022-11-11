MicroPython officially joins the Arduino ecosystem

Developers, hobbyists, and Arduino enthusiasts be interested to know that MicroPython has officially become part of the Arduino ecosystem. The Arduino team has also created a new Arduino Lab for MicroPython, offering coders and makes a simple, cross-platform IDE for MicroPython that supports any board with a serial REPL interface so it can also work with non-Arduino boards.

“Arduino Lab for MicroPython is a lightweight editor for MicroPython programs, supporting connection with a board, code upload, file transfer, interactive REPL shell.”

Arduino Lab for MicroPython

“Expanding on this initial experience we were lucky enough to partner with the creator of MicroPython, Damien George, to port the official the virtual machine to a number of Arduino products. You can find our code here. We’re sure you’ll going to love it! Thanks to one of our developers (Ubi de Feo) we were able to test MicroPython on a class of students and we’ve learned a lot from that experience. In particular, we noticed that it’s hard to find a very simple cross platform MicroPython IDE that would be as easy to use as the original Arduino IDE.”

“Luckily we came across the work of Murilo Polese, who developed a simple tool we were able to adapt and use for teaching. The results have been so good that we decided to collaborate with him to produce a tool we can share with the community. The Arduino Lab for MicroPython is not an official product yet, it’s an experimental tool — but we wanted people to play with it so we created a new website “Arduino Labs,” where we’ll post experimental tools for people to try out and give us feedback. It’s not guaranteed that they will become fully released products. In the meantime, enjoy them and try them out!”

To download a copy of the new Arduino Lab jump over to the official Arduino website by following the link below.

