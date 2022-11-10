Arduino wooden RPN calculator

If you are interested in building your very own RPN calculator you might be interested in a new project published to the Instructables website this week by member Shiura. Using a CNC machine, the calculator has been constructed using a wooden case together with acrylic screen protector, and a little Arduino hardware. Featuring an Arduino Nano microcontroller board and the keyboard from a small numeric keypad the LCD display the calculator is powered by a set of AA batteries through a DC-to-DC converter.

“I bought a CNC milling machine and made a wooden RPN calculator. Not only the billet wood case but also PCB and acrylic window are machined by CNC.”

Wooden RPN calculator

“RPN (Reverse Polish notation) is a method for writing or entering mathematical calculations wherein operators come after operands. For instance, to calculate the product of 3 and 4, you would type: 3, enter, 4, enter, multiplication. “

– A RPN (Reverse Polish Notation) calculator of billet walnut case. There are multi-functional RPN calculators with numbers of small keys. However, daily use RPN calculators with large and light touch buttons are rare. So I made it by my own.

– This calculator also has trigonometric, logarithmic and exponential functions. It is hidden but appears on the LCD as function key style by pressing the silver key (or long press of keys).

– Comfortable and traditional look made from wood billet.

For more information about the project and details on how you can build your very own, jump over to the official project page on the Instructables website by following the link below.

Source : Instructables : AB





