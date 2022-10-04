Corant C10 wooden ergonomic split mechanical keyboard

Gamers and keyboard aficionados looking for something that combines both natural materials and the latest keyboard technology, might be interested in the wooden split mechanical keyboard which is launched by Kickstarter this month. Combining an ergonomic design in a hardwood enclosure the keyboard is fully programmable and supports Windows, Linux and macOS operating system.

Its modular keys allow for arbitrary placement and the ability for you to swap out any key switches to personalize the touch to your exact requirements. Fitted with RGB backlighting and USB-C connectivity the C10 supports plug-and-play and the companion application scans the button module in real time allowing you to edit and arrange to your heart’s desire.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $248 or £207 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The C10 keyboard is your best gaming companion, you can add only the keys you need and use the best key placement to make your games smoother and more accurate. Excellent ergonomics and key placement provide you with the most comfortable gaming and working environment. When you’re at your desk for hours at a time, there’s absolutely nothing that feels better than warm, rich wood under the palm of your hand.”

Split mechanical keyboard

If the Corant C10 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Corant C10 split mechanical keyboard project watch the promotional video below.

“While they do stand out, what really matters to us is how comfortable they are. We’ve tried metal-made keyboards and plastic-made keyboards. However, wood has properties, texture and lustre that cannot be obtained from any other material. Made of high-quality American walnut, the surface is coated with high-quality wood wax oil, which is environmentally friendly and non-toxic, you can use it with confidence”

“Through our exclusive APP, you can personalize the C60M module according to your choice, including function keys, backlight and shortcut key settings. Add layers for extra functionality and expand up to 4 FN function keys. These features allow you to optimize your game controls and give you a new and better typing experience. You can also program and explore it for even more fun!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the split mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Corant C10 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals