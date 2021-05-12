Porsche is bring upgrades to older models with Tequipment and Porsche Classic

Porsche has announced that it will start to offer a range of upgrades for older models with Porsche Tequipment and Porsche Classic.

This will include a range of upgrades and individual options which can be retrofitted to older vehicles, this will include performance parts and more.

Porsche will offer a large number of new components for new vehicles as well as used and classic cars under the name “Performance Parts”. The Porsche Tequipment range for new and used vehicles is aimed at drivers who are motorsport enthusiasts and amateur race drivers. Porsche Classic will offer new developments with a historical reference, components for performance enhancement and also lifestyle products for both young and older classic cars. These will increase the performance of the classic vehicles or improve their everyday usability.

With two show cars based on two first-generation Cayenne models, the Classic division is also providing a preview of possible additional individualisation offerings with an outdoor and offroad focus.

