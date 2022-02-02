Porsche expands its online car sales

Porsche has announced that it is expanding its online cars sales further, the company now takes online orders for its vehicles in 26 countries around the world.

The company previously expanded its online vehicles sales in all major countries in Europe, the company is also working to bring online ordering to the USA and China.

“We continue to develop our online vehicle sales with a clear customer focus,” says Jacqueline Smith-Dubendorfer, Vice President Smart Mobility & Digital Sales. “Our customers can give us feedback directly on the digital marketplace. Furthermore, we are getting a broader picture of the preferences. Within three months, we have collected more than 4,000 customer opinions and are systematically using them to further improve our services.”

The commitment to e-commerce is part of the company’s omnichannel strategy, according to which customers should be able to move seamlessly between the digital marketplace and physical retail sites. “Our goal is to make Porsche products conveniently accessible anytime, anywhere. Both at the dealership and online. We are further networking systems and processes to ensure a first-class omnichannel experience,” says Smith-Dubendorfer.

