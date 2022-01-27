Porsche LMDh prototype unveiled

Porsche has unveiled their new Porsche LMDh prototype and the car will come with a twin turbo V8 engine with a hybrid drive system that will produce around 680PS.

The new Porsche LMDh prototype will debut in the 2023 race season and the car has now entered testing ahead of next January.

The vehicle will be fielded in the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship and the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship under the team name Porsche Penske Motorsport. Now, the intensive test programme to prepare for the race debut in January 2023 has started. This premiere will take place at the traditional opening round of the IMSA series – the 24 Hours of Daytona. In selecting the combustion engine to complement the standard hybrid elements, as stipulated by the regulations, Porsche opted for a large-capacity twin-turbo V8 unit. The powerful engine is designed to run on renewable fuels, which means a significant reduction in CO 2 emissions. In the race, the system output of the hybrid drive reaches around 500 kW (680 PS).

“We were spoiled for choice with the engine for our LMDh prototype, because the product range offers several promising baseline units,” explains Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport. “We decided on the V8-biturbo, which we feel offers the best combination of performance characteristics, weight and costs. The kick-off to the active test programme was an important step for the project.”

