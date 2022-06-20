Porsche 911 Turbo S to take on Pikes Peak

Porsche has announced that they will be taking on Pikes Peak at the 100th Pikes Peak in their Porsche 911 Turbo S and the company is looking to set a new production car record.

The supercar maker is looking to beat the record of 10 minutes and 18.488 seconds, this record was previously set by Rhys Millen in a Bentley Continental GT.

Racing a factory standard, road legal car at an event as demanding and high-profile as Pikes Peak is unique in the world of top-level motorsport, and the challenges are immense, as Stout explains: “Enthusiasts know a fast time on Pikes Peak much like they know a fast lap time on the Nordschleife. The variables on the 14,115-foot mountain present a unique challenge, as do the risks. With no way to practice the full course, you get one shot every 12 months – if the weather cooperates. When it comes to international intrigue, I’d put Pikes Peak up there with Le Mans, Monaco, and the Isle of Man TT. Now consider the fact that you can still race a street-legal car at Pikes Peak on Sunday and drive it to lunch on Monday, much as you might have with an early 911 in the first golden era of the sports car…”

You can find out more details about the 911 Turbo S over at the Porsche website at the link below. It will be interesting to see if Porsche can beat the previous record set by Bentley.

Source Porsche

