Porsche 911 Turbo re-imagined by Singer unveiled

The Porsche 911 Turbo is one of Porsche’s most iconic models, Singer revealed its own version of the car, the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer Turbo Study back in February and now we have more details on the car.

The original car that was announced back in February had 450 horsepower, this updated version now comes with 510 horsepower.

The car is powered by an air-cooled 3.8 litre twin-turbo flat-six and it comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

There is also sports suspension, ceramic brakes, and classic wheels, it certainly looks amazing from the photos.

Notes Rob Dickinson, Founder and Executive Chairman, Singer Group Inc.

“My first ever ride in a Porsche 911 as an 11-year-old in 1976 left me dry-mouthed and speechless – it was a black 930 Turbo with red tartan seats. Forty-five years on from that life-changing moment I’m excited to present the results of our study that aims to capture the awesome thrill of Porsche’s first ‘supercar’ while reimagining its performance and refinement and collaborating with owners to take both to new heights. I believe it’s a fitting tribute to a car that changed my life and many others.”

You can find out more details about the latest Porsche 911 Turbo re-imagined by Singer over at the Singer website at the link below.

Source Singer, Top Gear

