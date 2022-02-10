Singer Vehicle Design has revealed thair latest Porsche 911 restomod, the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer – Turbo Study.

This car is based on the Porsche 911 Turbo and it takes sites design inspiration from the Porsche 930, this is the first turbo version of the 911 that Singer has produced.

The car comes with a lightweight carbon fiber bodywork and it is powered by a flat-six 3.8L twin-turbo engine that produces 450 horsepower. The car is rear-wheel drive with suspension that has a touring focus and it comes with a six-speed manual transmission.

Notes Rob Dickinson, Founder and Executive Chairman, Singer Group Inc.

“My first ever ride in a Porsche 911 as an 11-year-old in 1976 left me dry-mouthed and speechless – it was a black 930 Turbo with red tartan seats. Forty-five years on from that life-changing moment I’m excited to present the results of our study that aims to capture the awesome thrill of Porsche’s first ‘supercar’ while reimagining its performance and refinement and collaborating with owners to take both to new heights. I believe it’s a fitting tribute to a car that changed my life and many others.”

You can find out more details about the Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer – Turbo Study over at Singer Vehicle Design at the link below. The car looks amazing from the photos.

Source Singer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals