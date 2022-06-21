Renault 5 EV prototype to debut at Goodwood

The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place this week and one of the new cars that will be shown off is the new Renault 5 EV prototype.

We heard about the new Renault 5 prototype earlier this year and we will get to find out more details about the car later this week. Renault will also be showing off a range of other vehicles at the event.

Alpine and Renault will showcase a range of new models for the first time at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, including the All-New Megane E-Tech Electric which will have its public debut on the legendary hill.

The new electric hatchback will also be on display at the show’s EV-only Electric Avenue, where attendees will be amongst the first in the UK to see Renault’s newest pure electric vehicle up close and discover why thousands of drivers have already registered their interest.

The Renault 5 Prototype – also on display in Electric Avenue – will be shown in the UK for the first time since it was unveiled last year. The striking concept is a new twist on the original, updating the iconic hatchback with a bold, contemporary new look and an advanced pure electric drivetrain. The concept previews the future Renault 5, scheduled for 2024.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the new Renault 5 EV prototype, as soon as we get some more details on the car, we will let you know.

Source Renault

