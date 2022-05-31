Lexus Electrified Sport concept to debut at Goodwood

Lexus has announced that it will be showing off its new concept car at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Lexus Electrified Sport concept.

This new Lexus Electrified Sport concept was previously unveiled as part of Toyota’s new electric vehicle range back in December of last year. The company unveiled 16 battery electric vehicles and now we get to have a better look at this new sports car concept.

The company will extract the full potential of its vehicles through electrification, strengthening the fundamentals of linear acceleration/deceleration, brake feeling and exhilarating handling to deliver an even more enjoyable driving experience. The Electrified Sport car will see the Lexus Driving Signature taken to the next stage.

With the essential bold proportions and low ride height of a sports car, it symbolises the future of the Lexus brand. Acceleration time (to 100 km/h) is expected to be in the low two-second range and the car will have a cruising range of more than 700 km. It is possible that a production model may use new solid-state battery technology to achieve authentic high performance.

Through BEVs, Lexus will develop into a brand that offers a variety of experiences, harnessing performance development that only a car maker like Lexus could do, and by honing the craft of making ever more personal products. Lexus will develop a next generation battery EV sports car that inherits the driving taste, or the ‘secret sauce,’ of the performance cultivated by the development of the LFA.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Lexus Electrified Sport concept when it is shown off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Goodwood takes place between the 23rd to the 26th of June at Goodwood House in Sussex, England.

Source Lexus

