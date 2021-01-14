New Renault 5 electric super mini in the works

Renault has announced its new strategic plan for the next few years up until 2025 and they also revealed that they will be launch a new Renault 5 electric super mini.

The company has not revealed any specific details about the new Renault 5 EV, the company plans to launch seven electric vehicles by 2025.

“The Renaulution is about moving the whole company from volumes to value. More than a turnaround, it is a profound transformation of our business model. We’ve set steady, healthy foundations for our performance. We’ve streamlined our operations starting with engineering, adjusting our size when required, reallocating our resources in high-potential products and technologies. This boosted efficiency will fuel our future line-up: tech-infused, electrified and competitive. And this will feed our brands’ strength, each with their own clear, differentiated territories; responsible for their profitability and customer satisfaction. We’ll move from a car company working with tech to a tech company working with cars, making at least 20% of its revenues from services, data and energy trading by 2030.

You can find out more information about Renault’s plans for electric vehicles and their plans for the next four years at the link below.

Source Renault, Autocar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals