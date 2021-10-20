Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS shown off on video

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is coming in November and how Porsche has shared some photos and video of the car ahead of its official launch.

This will be the first of Porsche’s Cayman cars to carry their RS badge, this is something that has previously been reserved for the top 911 models, so we know this is going to be a special car.

Porsche are in the final testing stages of their new 718 Cayman GT4 RS ahead of its launch next month and they have released some videos of the car at the Nurburgring, which you can see below.

Brand ambassador and development driver Jörg Bergmeister has lapped the 20.832-kilometre Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in a lightly disguised production car in 7:09.300 minutes. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS completed the shorter 20.6 km lap, which had previously served as the benchmark, in 7:04.511 minutes – 23.6 seconds faster than its little brother, the 718 Cayman GT4.

Porsche has not revealed any details about how fast the new Cayman GT 4 RS will be, but as it will have the RS badge, we know that this should be Porsche’s fastest Cayman ever.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the car, it will be made official next month and we will have more details about it then.

Source Porsche

