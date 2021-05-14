Geeky Gadgets

2022 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman see price increases

Porsche has announced pricing for the 2022 718 Boxster and Cayman that sees them increase in cost from between $600-$2500 depending on the model. For 2022, the Cayman starts at $61,850 while the Boxster starts at $63,950. You get base-level versions of each car for that money, including a 2.0-liter flat-four with a six-speed manual standard.

Cayman and Boxster S models start at $73,850 and $75,950 respectively. Those versions get a 350 horsepower 2.5-liter flat-four engine. Prices on both of the previous models represent a $600 increase compared to the past year. Moving up the range are the T models with revised suspension, and the 2.0-liter engine starts at $70,950 for the Cayman or $73,050 for the Boxster representing an increase of $700.

The GTS 4.0 versions pack 394 horsepower 4.0-liter flat-six engines and see their prices increase by $600 to $88,750 for the Cayman GTS 4.0 and $90,850 for the Boxster GTS 4.0. Sitting atop the hierarchy is the Cayman GT for costing $102,550, and the 718 Spyder selling for $99,650. Order banks are open now, and buyers can also choose new colors, including Shark Blue and Frozenberry Metallic.

