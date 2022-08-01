New Porsche 911 GT3 RS coming August 17th

Porsche has revealed that the next generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be unveiled on the 17th of August 2022.

The carmaker has also revealed that the car will come with around 500 PS, although they have not revealed exactly how much power it will come with.

The Porsche 911 GT3 is getting a big brother: the 911 GT3 RS, the new top of the 911 line in terms of performance will celebrate its world premiere on 17 August. The development of the high-performance sports car was inspired by the successful 911 RSR and 911 GT3 R GT racing cars.

The digital world premiere of the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be broadcast on newstv.porsche.com on 17 August at 5:00 pm CEST. The video will also be available on demand there after the event.

Porsche will live stream the event on their website at 5:00 pm CEST on the 17th of August. We are looking forward to finding out more details about the next generation 911 GT3 RS.

Source Porsche

