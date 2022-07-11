Porsche 911 Turbo S takes on Pikes Peak

Last month we heard that the Porsche 911 Turbo S would be taking on Pikes Peak in an attempt to break the record of the Bentley Continental GT.

Unfortunately, the weather was not the best for the Porsche 911 Turbo S on the day of the challenge and the Porsche did not break the record.

Unfortunately, following a week of perfect conditions, when the big day arrived it was greeted with a drastic change in the weather. “It was pretty wild on race day,” Donner continues. “Leading up to that it was blue skies, no rain and the road was great. Then this monsoon front came in and suddenly it was wet, very foggy and visibility was terrible.”

The race went ahead regardless, with Donner, who has driven the course in anger an impressive 28 times, leaning on all of his years of experience both at Pikes Peak and behind the wheel of numerous 911 cars to extract the best possible time. No-one, however, was expecting a road car to do quite what the Turbo S then did.

In a year where most finishers were approximately a minute behind the times forecast for dry conditions, Donner reached the finish line in 10.34.03. While not the class record he had hoped for, remarkably, this time was second only to a prototype racer weighing half as much as the 911, producing twice as much power and running with ground effect and extreme downforce. It was also faster than any other car on the course, from all the modified classes that would normally be expected to significantly outperform the production cars.

