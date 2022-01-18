Polybatt mini portable SSD from just $30 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

If you need a small portable SSD that can be connected to your mobile devices as well as the latest MacBook laptops you may be interested in the second-generation of portable solid-state drives from Polybatt Technology based in Taiwan. The small portable SSD offers read and write speeds of up to 450 Mb/s allowing you to easily backup photos video and documents directly from your mobile phone or tablet. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $30 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates).

The portable mini SSD is available in capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB and measures just 8 x 28 x 50.7mm in size and weighs only 22.5 grams. Thanks to its USB-C connection you can use the mini SSD on Android, macOS, iOS and Windows systems and the SSD is enclosed in an aluminum alloy shell with a magnetic desk cover to shield the USB-C port while in your pocket or bag.

If the Polybatt crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022.

Polybatt mini portable SSD

“POLYBATT was established in 2005. We have many years of experience in the manufacture of portable batteries and power supplies. In the field of portable power supplies, we are one of the few companies that have battery cell expertise, portable power control motherboard technology, and portable power chassis structure technology. We can integrate electrochemical and electronic technologies to the best performance; adhere to safety certification, transportation certification and meet product requirements! To ensure the quality of our products, we only produce and ship from Taiwan for the whole process. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the portable SSD, jump over to the official Polybatt crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

