Organize your desk with the LeMat Magnetic Fixer

If your desk could do with a little organizing you may be interested in a new desk mat in the form of the LeMat Magnetic Fixer. Building on previous designs the latest from VoRis features a desk organizer with a magnetic design compatible with any desk pad offering a charger, NFC tag, toolbar and type USB-C port.

“We are launching our second desk pad project. We considered the previous wishes of the backers and their ideas and made a modernized desk mat that will suit everyone. Our team tried to make it as simple as possible but at the same time increase its functionality, and I think we succeeded. Rooted in the LeMat original philosophy: Beauty and quality are as important as functionality. If you have any questions don’t hesitate to ask us PM. We will help everyone. Paired with magnetic and other accessories, the Lemat Fixer Full Kit can be customized to suit your work style preferences.”

Organize your desk space

Assuming that the LeMat Magnetic Fixer funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the LeMat Magnetic Fixer desk mat project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $69 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With the magnetic accessories in place, “throw” all your work essentials together on it – the coolest and fastest way to keep them uncluttered and at your fingertips. No scattered devices, cables, pens, or papers. No trace of disorder. Nice and Neat. You can work on a wool surface or make a Quick transformation of your workplace – Just Snap-on LeMat desk mat or any other mat you want. Transform your workplace! “

“3 USB TYPE-С are embedded In the wooden magnetic mat fixator. So you can connect the voltage to one of the three usb from a computer, socket, or laptop. The other two can be customized to charge your different devices: including Phones, dock stations, tablets, keyboards, mouses etc. You can also use an adapter for other types of USB.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the desk mat, jump over to the official LeMat Magnetic Fixer crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

