SUMJet portable handheld dry cleaner removes the need to iron your clothes

SUMJet is a new handheld hygienic cleaning system which has launched by Kickstarter this month providing a dry cleaner that removes the need to iron your clothes and offers chemical free cleaning at an affordable price. Why take your clothes to a traditional high street dry cleaner when you can clean your clothes in the comfort of your own home for a fraction of the price.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $109 or £90 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“During the pandemic period, we have raised concern to the hygiene around us. We wipe, we spray and we clean a lot, just to guard our health and prevent illness. You may like to use different cleaners, but they may contain harmful chemicals. You may like to wipe furniture and wall surfaces, but you may not want to get them wet. You may put your cushions and pillows in the sun, but you can’t do it for your sofa and mattress. Can’t we do cleaning in a better, simpler way? Can’t we have an all-purpose hygienic cleaner that is natural, dry, and easy to use? SUMJet will be your answer. “

If the SUMJet campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the SUMJet dry cleaner project watch the promotional video below.

Handheld dry cleaner

“SUMJet cleans and purifies everything from delicate clothing, keyboard to your motorcycle helmet through Superheated Ultra-fine Mist (SUM)*. SUM eliminates dirt, stain and bad odor, yet doesn’t damage the clothing for it passes through in just a split second. SUMJet requires only clean water to work, makes it 100% Chemical-free. With its compact size, you can bring it with you on the trip to keep things fresh. SUM is dry and moisture-free. It evaporates quickly and will not get your items wet. SUMJet purifies anything in your house, from sofa & cushions to mattress & thicker fabrics. “

“SUMJet is not just a hygienic purifier, it can be your garment steamer too. With the two-in-one characteristics, you can do purifying and cleaning, plus steam-ironing for your shirts and suits. SUMJet is the next-generation dry steamer you can’t miss! We designed SUMJet to be compact, sustainable, and affordable to family households. It will be the most revolutionary household cleaner you will ever need.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the dry cleaner, jump over to the official SUMJet crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals