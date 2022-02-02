Polestar 2 Arctic Circle EV is designed for the snow

Polestar has revealed a one-off version of their Polestar 2 EV, the Polestar 2 Arctic Circle and this car has been designed specifically for the snow.

This snow-ready version of the Polestar 2 has had a number of upgrades over the standard car, it comes with 469 horsepower up from 392 and also 510 lb-ft of torque.

The base car, a Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor with Performance Pack, features several specific tweaks. Raised ride height (+30 mm), increased power and torque output (350 kW and 680 Nm) and custom-made 19-inch studded winter tyres (245/35 R19), each featuring 4 mm metal studs (490 per tyre), give the Polestar 2 Arctic Circle the mechanical credentials to be quick and agile on snow and ice.

In combination with 30%-softer springs, the three-way performance Öhlins dampers, specially designed and tuned for this car together with Öhlins, are set to nine clicks front and rear and feature auxiliary adjustment chambers, and the standard 4-piston Brembo front brakes remain. Front and rear strut braces have been fitted to increase torsional rigidity and steering responsiveness. A new prototype launch control system has also been integrated via steering wheel-mounted paddles. A carbon fibre snow shovel and a recovery strap are mounted in the rear of the car as well.

You can find out more details about this one-of-a-kind Polestar 2 Arctic Circle over at the Polestar website at the link below.

Source Polestar

