Polestar 2 software update brings improved performance and more

Polestar is releasing a new software update for their Polestar 2 which brings improved performance and more to this electric vehicle.

The performance update is designed to bring a sportier driving experience and the car now has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.4 seconds.

Previewed earlier in 2021 in the experimental Polestar 2 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the upgrade adds 50 kW and 20 Nm to the already high-output dual-motor powertrain for a total of 350 kW (476 hp) and 680 Nm (502 lb. ft).

Additional responsiveness also produces a sportier driving experience overall, and the 0-100 km/h sprint time has been reduced to 4,4 seconds. The additional power and torque is available as a ‘boost’ between 70 and 130 km/h, resulting in even more rapid acceleration in the mid-range. Accelerating from 80 to 120 km/h takes just 2,2 seconds, half a second quicker than in the standard car.

With the existing Polestar Engineered performance software tuning business already seeing Polestar applying its engineering expertise to certain hybrid Volvo vehicles, the new development presents an opportunity for fully electric vehicles and allows enthusiastic Polestar 2 drivers to increase the output of the all-wheel drive powertrain and enjoy a sharper driving experience.

You can find out more information about the software update for the Polestar 2 over at Polestar at the link below.

Source Polestar

