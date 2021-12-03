New 2022 Polestar 3 gets previewed

The new 2022 Polestar 3 is coming next year and now we get to have our first look at the car in a new teaser photo released by Polestar.

The photos above give us an idea of what the new Polestar 3 will look like, although the vehicle featured is camouflaged.

December 2, 2021. Polestar, the pure play, premium electric car company, has released a second teaser image of the forthcoming Polestar 3 electric performance SUV, which is set to launch in 2022. Polestar 3 is the company’s first SUV and will be its first vehicle to be built in the US, with production set to take place in Charleston, South Carolina.

This news follows the September announcement of Polestar’s intention to list on Nasdaq in connection with its proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW, and GGPIU), which is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

“We will build in America for Americans,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America.”

You can find out more details about the 2022 Polestar 3 over at the Polestar website at the link below.

