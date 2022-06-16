Polestar 4 SUV coupe coming after the Polestar 3

Polestar has revealed that its new Polestar 3 will shortly be followed by the Polestar 4 SUV coupe, the company also revealed details about another model, the Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT.

The Polestar 4 SUV coupe will be launching next year, the Polestar 3 was previewed recently and this car is coming in October.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, says: “Selling already in 25 countries across the globe, Polestar has a unique position in the pure play EV market. We are a real company, not one based on slideshow promises. More than 55,000 Polestar cars are on the roads globally today and we are launching a stunning portfolio of three new models in just three years. These gorgeous EVs are all in advanced development stages, and we have the ability to produce great quality cars with our experienced industrial partners.”

Product expansion also continues with the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV, scheduled for its world premiere in October 2022. Polestar 3 marks the company’s first product for the attractive, high-growth SUV market. This will be followed by the Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe, and the Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT.

Polestar 4 is expected to be launched in 2023 and enters one of the most competitive market segments in terms of demand, performance and design.

Polestar 5 is also in advanced stages of development and planned to be launched in 2024. A prototype will be shown in public for the first time at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed from 23 to 26 June 2022.

