Polestar 3 teased ahead of October launch

Polestar has announced that they will be launching their new electric performance SUV in October, the Polestar 3.

The photo above gives us our first look at the new Polestar SUV, this new electric SUV will have a range of over 600 km.

The confirmation of the world premiere comes with a new film and a first undisguised image of the car. Customers can expect to order Polestar 3 in initial launch markets from the day of the premiere. Production is expected to begin in early 2023, and Polestar 3 will be manufactured in the United States and China.

“Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots.”

Thomas Ingenlath adds: “This is a major milestone for our company, one that boosts our growth trajectory and takes us into our next phase.”

Polestar plans to launch a new car every year for the next three years, starting with Polestar 3, and aims to increase its presence to at least 30 global markets by the end of 2023. This supports Polestar’s plans to grow ten-fold from global sales of approximately 29,000 in 2021 to approximately 290,000 by the end of 2025.

You can find out more information about the new Polestar 3 SUV over at the Polestar website at the link below.

Source Polestar

