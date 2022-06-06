Polestar 2 BST edition 270 has 476 HP

Polestar is launching a special edition version of its Polestar 2, the Polestar 2 ‘BST edition 270 and the car comes with more power than the standard model.

The new Polestar 2 ‘BST edition 270 comes with 476 horsepower and 680 Nm of torque, it also comes with sportier dynamics including Öhlins 2-way adjustable dampers, stiffer springs and 21-inch alloy wheels.

“We had a great reaction to the specially modified Polestar 2 we showed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2021 and the response made it clear – we should create a version like that for production,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

The production car includes mechanical modifications along with key design enhancements to elevate itself above standard Polestar 2 models. The result is a car that delivers a superior dynamic experience behind the wheel.

The limited-edition model is available in either Thunder or Snow exterior colours with a Charcoal WeaveTech interior. The body features a more substantial expression thanks to fully-painted bumpers and side skirts. A matte black body stripe is available as an option, as well as a full-body Battleship Gray satin wrap. Side mirrors are finished in glossy black. The signature ‘Swedish gold’ details remain, including on the brake callipers, damper elements, valve caps and seatbelts.

You can find out more details about the new special edition Polestar 2 BST edition 270 over at Polestar at the link below.

Source Polestar

