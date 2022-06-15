Polestar has big reveals coming at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Electric vehicle maker Polestar has confirmed that it will be on hand at the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK to reveal its Polestar 5 electric performance GT prototype and the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270. The Goodwood Festival of Speed kicks off on June 23.

The Polestar 5 is a four-door GT prototype, the Edition 270 will be present as well as the other Polestar products. The prototype will be on display at the First Glance Paddock and will make several runs of the iconic hill. The Polestar 2 will be viewable on Electric Avenue.

Anyone lucky enough to be present at the festival can book a Polestar 2 test drive on a closed route. We talked about the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 before, it’s a special high-performance version of the Polestar 2 with special suspension and more.

