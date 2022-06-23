New Polestar 5 EV unveiled at Goodwood

Polestar has revealed its latest electric vehicle at this year’s Goodwood Festival of speed, the new Polestar 5, and the car will take part in the Goodwood Hill climb.

The new Polestar 5 comes with an impressive 884 horsepower and the car features 900 Nm of torque, as te there are no details on what sort of performance this will give the vehicle. This version of the car is a prototype.

Pete Allen, Head of Polestar UK R&D, says: “Polestar 5 is shaping up to be a superb 4-door GT and a true Polestar at heart. The platform combines low-volume performance car attributes with modern technological advances to bring light-weight, high-rigidity sports car chassis technology into mass production.”

The UK team has taken the opportunity of working with a new mechanical platform to design and develop a unique bonded aluminium chassis, a prime factor in delivering the vehicle dynamics signature to create a driving experience that is as desirable as the design.

In Sweden, development of a new top-of-the-line electric powertrain is ongoing. A new rear electric motor will provide superior output, along with 800-Volt architecture. Combined with a high-output front electric motor, the complete dual motor powertrain aims to deliver 650 kW (884 hp) and 900 Nm.

You can find out more details about the new Polestar 5 over at the Polestar website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more information about the car.

Source Polestar

