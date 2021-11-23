Polestar 5 Electric GT unveiled

Polestar has unveiled the latest electric vehicle, the Polestar 5 which is a four-door electric GT car that the company will launch in 2024.

The company has released a photo of the car above and it is also featured in the latest episode of their polestar Precept documentary.

In the latest episode of its YouTube documentary series, “Precept: from Concept to Car”, Polestar has previewed more of final design direction for the forthcoming Polestar 5. The web series documents the transformation of the Polestar Precept concept car into the Polestar 5 – an electric performance 4-door GT set to be launched in 2024.

“With the Precept documentary series, we are intentionally doing something car companies usually don’t – going behind the scenes transparently as we turn this stunning concept car into production reality. It makes me very proud to see how much of the concept car’s design is making it into the Polestar 5 – a great achievement by our designers and engineers alike,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

You can find out more details about the new Polestar 5 electric GT over at the company’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more information about the car. It certainly looks interesting from the photo and video.

Source Polestar

