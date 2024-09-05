Thumby Color programmable pocket games console

Imagine having a powerful, portable game system right on your keychain. With Thumby Color, you can dive into a world of gaming and game development wherever you go. This next-generation device is not just a game console; it’s a gateway to creativity and innovation, designed for both beginners and experienced developers alike.

Thumby Color

Key Takeaways Thumby Color is a portable, programmable game system.

Powered by the Raspberry Pi RP2350 Processor.

Features a 128×128 16-bit color IPS TFT display.

Includes a rumble motor, shoulder buttons, and internal speaker.

Preloaded with over five new games and supports backward compatibility.

Programmable using MicroPython with a free browser code editor.

Advanced game engine with high-color graphics, .wav audio, and 2D physics engine.

Strong community support with tutorials, forums, and a Discord server.

Early bird specials are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates). Thumby Color is powered by the innovative Raspberry Pi RP2350 Processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. The 128×128 16-bit color IPS TFT display brings your games to life with vibrant colors and sharp graphics.

The device also includes a rumble motor and shoulder buttons, adding a tactile dimension to your gaming experience. With an internal speaker, 4-way D-pad, A/B buttons, and a menu button, you have all the controls you need at your fingertips. Plus, it’s rechargeable via USB-C, making it convenient to power up on the go.

Pocket Games Console

Thumby Color comes preloaded with over five new games, including exciting titles like Monstra, Thumbgeon 2, Tag, and BustAThumb. But that’s not all; it also supports backward compatibility with original Thumby games, giving you access to a broader library of entertainment. The device is programmable using MicroPython, and you can create your own games through a free browser code editor. This makes it an excellent tool for learning and honing your coding skills.

The game engine in Thumby Color is designed to push the boundaries of what a portable game system can do. It supports high-color graphics with opacity, a legacy Thumby compatibility layer, and an entity component system. The advanced 2D sprite system, .wav audio, and .bmp graphics support, along with an integrated 2D rigid body physics engine, ensure that your games are not only fun to play but also visually and technically impressive. Simple 3D scaling and draw effects add another layer of depth to your creations.

Assuming that the Thumby Color funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the Thumby Color pocket programmable games console project inspect the promotional video below.

When you choose Thumby Color, you’re not just getting a game system; you’re joining a vibrant community of developers and gamers. With access to tutorials, help forums, and a dedicated Discord server, you’ll have all the support you need to bring your game ideas to life. The team behind Thumby Color also collaborates with game developers to bring new titles to the platform, ensuring a steady stream of fresh content. Thumby Color comes with an exciting lineup of preloaded games to get you started: Monstra, Thumbgeon 2, Tag, BustAThumb and Original Thumby games and more to be announced.

Raspberry Pi RP2350 Powered

The specifications of Thumby Color are impressive, featuring the Raspberry Pi RP2350 Processor, a 128×128 16-bit color IPS TFT display, a rumble motor, and shoulder buttons. It also includes an internal speaker, a 4-way D-pad, A/B buttons, and a menu button. The device is rechargeable via USB-C and comes preloaded with over five new games.

Specifications :

Processor: 150MHz Dual Cortex-M33 Raspberry Pi RP2350 Processor (with FPU)

150MHz Dual Cortex-M33 Raspberry Pi Processor (with FPU) Memory: 520KB SRAM

520KB SRAM Storage: 16MB Flash

Partitioned as 1MB firmware, 2MB game scratch, and 13MB filesystem

16MB Flash Connectivity: USB-C for charging and data uploading

USB-C for charging and data uploading Display: 0.85″ 128x128px 16-bit Color Backlit IPS TFT LCD Display

0.85″ 128x128px 16-bit Color Backlit IPS TFT LCD Display Audio: Magnetic Buzzer

Magnetic Buzzer Haptics: DC Vibration Motor

DC Vibration Motor Inputs: 9 tactile/programmable buttons

4 Directional Rocker D-pad, 2 A/B Action Buttons, 1 Menu Button, 2 Shoulder Buttons

9 tactile/programmable buttons Power: Slide switch, 110mAh Rechargeable LiPo Battery with 2 hours of gameplay

Slide switch, 110mAh Rechargeable LiPo Battery with 2 hours of gameplay LED: Programmable Multicolor status LED

Programmable Multicolor status LED Time-Keeping: Internal RTC Clock

Internal RTC Clock Dimensions: 51.6 x 30.0 x 11.6mm

It supports backward compatibility with original Thumby games and is programmable using MicroPython. You can create your own games using a free browser code editor, and the device supports high-color graphics with opacity, a legacy Thumby compatibility layer, an entity component system, an advanced 2D sprite system, .wav audio, and .bmp graphics. It also features an integrated 2D rigid body physics engine and simple 3D scaling and draw effects. With tutorials, help forums, and a Discord server for assistance, and collaboration with game developers for new titles, Thumby Color is the ultimate programmable game system.

Unlock your creativity and take your gaming experience to the next level with Thumby Color, the ultimate programmable game system.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the pocket programmable games console, jump over to the official Thumby Color crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

