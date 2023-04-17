L1 2000 Lumen powerful pocket flashlight

If you are searching for a powerful pocket flashlight you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the L1. Offering a super bright 2,000 lumen beam the flashlight is capable of providing up to 60 hours of light and over 300 meter beam. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $45 or £37 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Can a single flashlight fulfill all your lighting needs? For instance, casting a bright beam of light several hundred meters away, or enhancing the brightness of your surroundings while walking your dog. The answer is a resounding no unless you carry multiple flashlights. However, this issue has now been resolved. Meet the L1, the perfect tool for anyone who needs reliable and adaptable lighting in any situation.”

Powerful pocket flashlight

“While there are many zoomable flashlights available that can provide long-distance and near lighting, they often suffer from light loss when changing the focus in a single optic. The L1 flashlight, however, changes the game with its innovative dual-light sources. It utilizes separate LEDs and lenses located in different positions to offer two light beams simultaneously, without compromising the brightness or clarity. With the L1, you can easily switch between the two light sources, allowing you to adjust the range of your lighting to suit your needs.”

If the L1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the L1 pocket flashlight project view the promotional video below.

“The thrower of L1 is equipped with a Luminus SST-40 LED, which delivers an impressive output of up to 2000 lumens. With the optimized lens, L1 provides a long throw distance of 304 meters, which is equivalent to almost three football fields in length. The thrower ensures that you can easily and effortlessly check the situation at a distance.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the pocket flashlight, jump over to the official L1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





