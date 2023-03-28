OMNI long throw tactical flashlight hits Kickstarter

OMNI is a new long throw flashlight which is launched via Kickstarter this month providing a pocket-sized yet powerful tactical flashlight with a beam distance of 1,039 m and 270 LM. The rechargeable flashlight has an IP65 rating and features the companies OMNI Laser Light Engine. Flashlight can be easily controlled using a quick one button press on/off, double-click to switch to low output/medium output/high output/strobe/SOS mode.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $135 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Tactical flashlight

“GALAXYMAN’s GM212X is a multi-functional flashlight which applies to various situation. First,it is a qualified flashlight with 5 modes: high output/medium output/ low output/strobe/SOS. Then it can be mounted on the picatinny rail to be a perfect tactical light due to its far reaching distance. Last,it can be used for hunting ,camping, caving ,fishing, biking, night hiking, search and rescue. Compared with traditional search & rescue flashlight, it is much more lightweight and portable.”

If the OMNI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the OMNI long throw tactical flashlight project review the promotional video below.

“So some of the laser flashlight on the market use the light source combo of laser and led to balance, which is very expensive. With the unremitting efforts of our R&D team, we finally solved this problem. Only one OMNI laser light engine can provide the best performance while maintaining the best cost-effectiveness.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the long throw tactical flashlight, jump over to the official OMNI crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





