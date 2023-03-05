PlayStation Plus Games for May 2023 now available to enjoy

Sony has today made available the latest PlayStation Plus Games for May 2023 after confirming the titles last month. Today PlayStation gamers can enjoy GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders, all of which will be available for PlayStation Plus members until Monday June 5th 2023. The GRID Legends racing game is available to play on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as is Chivalry 2 the medieval battlefield, while Descenders is available on PS4.

PlayStation Plus Games

GRID Legends

“GRID Legends: an exhilarating driving adventure that blends electrifying and dynamic motorsports, a diverse range of races, and an engaging storyline that positions you in the center of it all. Immerse yourself in a captivating racing narrative, featuring a top-notch ensemble including Ncuti Gatwa, in a revolutionary extended reality production. Confront intense characters, behind-the-scenes rivalries, dramatic on-track events, and the notorious Ravenwest Motorsport, as an unscripted documentary captures each thrilling moment.”

Chivalry 2

“Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield in this multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – experience large-scale conflicts in sprawling medieval environments ranging from Tournament grounds to full-scale castle sieges. Pick your playstyle with 4 classes and 12 subclasses, each with their own unique weapons and abilities and much more then charge headfirst into stunning 64-player cinematic battles. The PS5 version runs in 4K at 60fps. “

Descenders

Descenders is a fast-paced extreme downhill biking game that’s easy to pick up, but difficult to master, featuring an in-depth physics system that lets you control every subtle movement of your rider. Take on different jumps, slopes and hillbombs every time you play with procedurally generated levels. Earn special mutators each time you play, and work out which abilities work best for your riding style and earn new bikes and threads as you build your online Rep system. “

Source : Sony





