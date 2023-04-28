Age of Wonders 4 strategy game launches May 2 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox

Paradox Interactive has released a new trailer for its new Age of Wonders 4 fantasy strategy game that will be launching early next month and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox from May 2, 2023. The game is now available to preorder on all supported platforms offering a chance for an additional ruler and armor set in the form of the Aric Rex, a Tigran High King, and his elegant Lion Plate armor, Imperial Cape and Athlan Crown. The game is available in two editions : Standard and Premium, which includes an Expansion pass and the preorder bonus is available with both.

Age of Wonders 4

“Rule a Fantasy Realm of your Own Design! Powerful Wizard Kings have returned to the realms to reign as gods among mortals. Claim and master the Tomes of Magic to evolve your people, and prepare for an epic battle that will determine the ages to come. Explore new magical realms in Age of Wonders’ signature blend of 4X strategy and turn-based tactical combat. Control a faction that grows and changes as you expand your empire with each turn. Experience an endlessly replayable experience, where each game adds a new chapter to your ever-growing saga.”

“Age of Wonders in an iconic series of turn-based strategies dating all the way back to 1999. Throughout the years AoW titles managed to capture the hearts of players and critics with their deep gameplay mechanics, intricate fantasy world-building, engaging campaigns, great customization options and incredible replayability. Now, in a few days, we’ll be able to enjoy the latest entry in the series, developed by Triumph Studios and brought to us by the one and only Paradox Interactive.

Source : PE





