Tainted Grail Kings Of Ruin expansion by Awaken Realms

Awaken Realms has taken to the Gamefound crowdfunding website to launch their latest expansion and update in the form of Tainted Grail: Kings Of Ruin. the new expansion provides more content and adventures for the original epic Tainted Grail board game and thanks to feedback from players and original backers the game design team at Awaken Realms have updated the games core rules. If you back the original Tainted Grail campaign on Kickstarter it might be worth your while purchasing the upgraded instruction manuals and stories that are now available to purchase from $8 for the 2.0 Update Pack.

“Tainted Grail: Kings of Ruin is a new stand-alone game built upon 3.5 years of experience we gained in developing Tainted Grail adventures. As always, it will take you neck-deep into an amazing story, designed and written by Krzysztof Piskorski (Tainted Grail, ISS Vanguard) while offering the most polished gameplay so far in the Tainted Grail saga.”

Tainted Grail Kings Of Ruin

The Tainted Grail Kings Of Ruin expansion provides a new stand-alone adventure from the creators of original Tainted Grail game. Enabling adventurers to discover the secrets of Claudyne the Unknighted, Amberqueen Veneda and Nonus and Bishop of the Deep at their peril.

“Combined with the narrative, the exploration continues to be excellent, and I would say it is a billion times better than the original because of the new Waystone mechanic.It lets the exploration really shine because it is excellent (…). I think it’s just fantastic!I can see this being one of my favorite games when it comes out! – Mike from One Stop Co-op Shop “

Source : Gamefound



