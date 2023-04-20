Microsoft is dropping support for Twitter from its advertising platform

Microsoft has announced that it is dropping support for Twitter from its advertising platform and the changes will come into force from the 25th of April, the changes are likely because of recent fees that Twitter introduced for using its API. Microsoft is the latest company to start to distance itself from Twitter.

The news was announced via email to Microsoft’s advertising partners and it has also released some details on its website about the changes, you can see more details below.

Starting on April 25, 2023, Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter.

As of April 25, 2023, you’ll be unable to:

Access your Twitter account through our social management tool

Create and manage drafts or Tweets

View past Tweets and engagement

Schedule Tweets

Other social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn will continue to be available.

From the 25th of April 2023 you will no longer be able to access your Twitter account through the Microsoft Digital Marketing Center social media management tool, and there will be no access to your previous tweets, etc on the platform.

The tool previously let you manage your various social media accounts from one place, Twitter will no longer be part of this because of the new charges that Twitter will be introducing for using their API.

Elon Musk responded in his normal fashion, you can see his tweet below.

They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023

Source Microsoft, Mashable, Techmeme

Image Credit: Nathan Dumlao





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals