NPR will no longer post content to Twitter

NPR has announced that it will no longer post any content on Twitter, the news comes after Twitter labeled NPR as ‘US state-affiliated media’, which gives the impression that NPR is controlled by the state, this is incorrect, it received a small proportion of its funding from the US government.

The label gives the impression that NPR is similar to companies like Russia Today, which is a propaganda news channel from the Russian state, NPR is completely independent of the government and has no control over what NPR reports on, you can see what NPR has to say below.

NPR will no longer post fresh content to its 52 official Twitter feeds, becoming the first major news organization to go silent on the social media platform. In explaining its decision, NPR cited Twitter’s decision to first label the network “state-affiliated media,” the same term it uses for propaganda outlets in Russia, China and other autocratic countries.

The decision by Twitter last week took the public radio network off guard. When queried by NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn, Twitter owner Elon Musk asked how NPR functioned. Musk allowed that he might have gotten it wrong.

Twitter then revised its label on NPR’s account to “government-funded media.” The news organization says that is inaccurate and misleading, given that NPR is a private, nonprofit company with editorial independence. It receives less than 1 percent of its $300 million annual budget from the federally funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

This is something Twitter recently did to the BBC in the UK, they have now changed their label to publicly funded, they may do something similar to NPR and other news organizations.

