Humanity gameplay and deep dive ahead of next months launch

Gamers who would like to learn more about the new puzzler game Humanity that was confirmed last week to be launching on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, might be interested to know that it has been featured on the official PlayStation blog this week and a new trailer has been released.

In the Humanity game you take control of a luminescent Shiba Inu dog directing a massive, marching crowd of humans to the light, rebuilding humanity and unlocking new mechanics in the process. Humanity will also be available on Steam for PC from May 16, 2023. The Humanity game has been created to provide players with a unique blend of puzzle-solving and action-platforming.

Humanity PlayStation game

“Command the people to turn, jump, climb, swim, shoot, follow and more to get them to the goal across 90 carefully crafted stages. Devious puzzles await you, mixing in more action-focused elements, platformer-like levels, and even epic boss battles. Should you lose a few humans along the way, fear not—death is not permanent in the world of Humanity. Any people that fall off a stage turn back into light and walk through the door again.”

“Outside of Story Mode, you can browse an ever-growing library of stages created by other players. Play, rate, favorite, and discover new types of puzzles in this limitless cross-platform vault, with curated playlists updated regularly so there’s always something new to play. Or try your hand at bringing your ideas to life using our intuitive Stage Creator. From platforming challenges and straightforward puzzles to artful sculptures, it’s super easy to make a stage and share it with friends and the community.

Source : Sony : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals