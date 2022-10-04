Half-Life 2 VR mod now available in open beta via Steam

Half-Life 2 fans equipped with virtual reality hardware may be interested to know that the Half Life 2 VR Mod is now available to play thanks to the hard work of the Source VR Mod Team. The VR mod is now available for free as an open beta via Steam and takes the form of a fan-made project, created to add full Virtual Reality support to the original Half-Life 2 PC game first launched back in 2004 by Valve Software.

Features of the Half-Life 2 VR Mod include full room-scale VR with tracked motion controls. Physically walk around, pick up objects and climb ladders the way that only Virtual Reality allows, intuitive and realistic weapon interactions, with quick and easy weapon switching via a radial menu, ammo storage over your shoulder, functional iron-sights, two-handed weapons, and manual reloading, control options including; full left-handed support, a laser sight, and arcade style “quick reload”, comfort features like motion vignette and 3rd person vehicle camera. (Note: there is currently no teleport movement option) and the ability to play the on any Half-Life 2 VR Mod on any VR headset supported by the SteamVR platform and requires that you own Half-Life 2 on Steam.

“Become Gordon Freeman, pick up your crowbar, and immerse yourself in the world of Half-Life 2 like never before! Grab and throw objects with your hands, physically climb ladders and play catch with Dog as if you were really there. Fight the Combine in the streets of City 17 while manually reloading your guns. And even when you have the gravity gun, will you dare go to Ravenholm?!”

Half Life 2 VR Mod

“The Half-Life 2 VR Mod releases for free as a public beta on September 16th. It is fully playable from start to finish, but not all features are complete, and you may experience bugs. Please refer to our Roadmap for the current state of the mod and what we are planning to work on in the future.”

Extended VR gameplay

Learn more about what you can expect from the mod or lend a helping hand if you have the skills, by following the roadmap link below.

