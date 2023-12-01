PlayStation Plus games January 2023

Sony has this week confirmed the PlayStation Plus games that will be available to play via its subscription service during January 2023. This month the new games will be available to play on January 17, 2023 and include Back 4 Blood for both the PlayStation forum PlayStation 5, Dragon Ball FighterZ on the PlayStation 4. As well as the Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition on the PS5 and Life is Strange: Before the Storm on PS4.

Other games this month include Jett: The Far Shore on PS4 and PS5 as well as Just Cause 4: Reloaded on PS4, Omno and Erica on PS4. With PlayStation Premium pack classics also being available to play thanks to backwards compatibility that first released on the PlayStation 1.

Back 4 Blood

“Join the war against the Ridden in a thrilling co-op first-person shooter from the creators of Left 4 Dead. With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden and reclaim the world. Fight your way through a dynamic, perilous world in a four-player co-op story campaign where you must work together to survive increasingly challenging missions. Play with up to three of your friends online or go solo and lead your team in battle. Choose from eight customizable Cleaners, one of the immune survivors, and a range of lethal weapons and items as you strategize against an ever-evolving enemy bent on your total destruction.”

Dragon Ball FighterZ

“Endless spectacular fights with iconic, all-powerful fighters await in this action game from Arc System Works. Capturing the authentic anime style of the series and combining it with easy to learn but difficult to master gameplay, the game has multiple modes to keep franchise and genre fans happy. Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations in 3v3 Tag matches, take on all comers in ranked matches (including 6-player Party Match) online. The Story mode includes a never-before-seen scenario with a new character created under the supervision of Akira Toriyama himself.”

For a full list of all the PlayStation Plus games January 2023 jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

