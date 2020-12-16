Devil May Cry 5 Vergil DLC now available



New content has been made available for the Devil May Cry 5 game which is now available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the form of the Devil May Cry 5 Vergil DLC. The new DLC allows you to wield Yamato, Beowulf, Mirage Blade, and powerful Devil Trigger forms as Vergil takes on all 20 Missions, Secret Missions and the brutal Bloody Palace. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more.

The Special Edition Devil May Cry 5 game is also now out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is every bit as good as the original release, if not even more, thanks to the many additions like playable Vergil, Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight difficulty. While ray tracing and DualSense support are not massive game-changers, they round up the package nicely and help making it a worthy purchase for every Devil May Cry fan and for those who did not have yet the pleasure to experience one of the best character action games released in recent years.”

Source : DMC

