Samsung PlayGalaxy Link game streaming service shutting down March 27th

After launching their game streaming service PlayGalaxy Link late last year allowing users to stream PC games to mobile devices, Samsung has quietly announced this week that it will be shutting down the service just over a week’s time on March 27th, 2020. The game streaming service was in its beta development stage but won’t be moving any further forward in its current state.

When questioned about the closure Samsung didn’t provide any feedback other than stating that the closure is due to “internal policy changes”. Which could indicate that something is already well ahead thanks to its partnership with Microsoft creating a game streaming experience that should debut later in 2020. As soon as more information is made available will keep you up to speed as always.

Dear Customers,

Thank you for playing and supporting PlayGalaxy Link throughout the beta period.

PlayGalaxy Link team hereby informs you of the end of service on 3/27/2020.

After many difficult discussions, PlayGalaxy Link will be ended on 27 March 2020 due to internal policy changes.

We are discontinuing PlayGalaxy Link as of the date listed below.

[Future Schedule]

○ Feb. 26, 2020 at 6:00 pm KST (UTC+9)

・End-of-service notification (this notice)

○ Mar. 1, 2020 at 10:00 am KST (UTC+9)

・Minor changes in server and client for end of service

・End of Image download functions in auto game search

○ Mar. 27, 2020 at 6:00 pm KST (UTC+9)

・End of service

This will allow our Development organization to more effectively focus its resources and add value to the next release of new product.

We are consistently dedicated to providing you with other excellent products and services.

Source : Samsung : Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals