PlateZ camera tripod stand, mount and more



Photographers searching for a versatile way to quickly mount their camera and add extra creativity tear shots may be interested in the PlateZ camera tripod stand, mount and carrying system designed by Future based in San Diego. PlateZ has been specifically designed to help you get the cinematic shots you desire in any situation, say its creators.

“We designed PlateZ to expand the capabilities of your camera without having to purchase multiple expensive products. Our goal is to create the platform to add all your accessories and expand their functionality with PlateZ. We want you to be creative in any scenario you find yourself in. Use PlateZ to make sure you get the shots you need. We combined the most frequently used functions into one tool. And it’s is extremely strong but lightweight (only 325 Grams). “

“Our engineered inner locking mechanism on the PlateZ camera tripod stand provides an ultimate strength on the joints so you can use it with any size camera & lens confidently! There are always risks when bringing a new product to market. We have mitigated as much risk as possible, our manufacturer is a close partner with amazing state-of-the-art equipment. We have great industry experts who are guiding us through each step of the way to ensure we will be able to deliver a top tier product on time.”

