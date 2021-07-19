Fjorden precision iPhone camera remote controller

Fjorden has a team of designers, engineers and photographers based in Oslo, Norway who have created a new iPhone camera remote controller positioned on the back of your iPhone providing extra grip, accuracy and support. Designed for professional photographers the compact remote camera controller features a two-stage shutter button, customizable dial controller, multifunctional button, zoom lever and grip. The controller can be easily attached and removed from your iPhone thanks to its magnetic Magsafe design.

Measuring just 10.7mm (0.39in) deep, Fjorden’s patent-pending design is the world’s first pocketable iPhone camera grip with multiple physical camera controls. Together with an iPhone 12 Pro, the depth is the same as an Apple AirPods case and guaranteed to fit into a skinny jeans pocket – so you can always have a professional camera with you. The Fjorden comes complete with its own iOS camera application allowing you to take photographs with one hand as well as being able to shoot in full automatic mode letting the iPhone work its magic

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $139 or £103 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Fjorden campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Fjorden iPhone camera remote controller project view the promotional video below.

“Never miss the perfect shot again with Fjorden, the world’s first pocketable, professional iPhone camera grip. Whether you’re shooting street, portrait, or travel: Fjorden lets you achieve your creative vision. iPhone photos have featured on the covers of Vogue, National Geographic, and Time Magazine. The phone in your pocket shoots professional-quality images – now Fjorden adds professional-quality camera controls. “

“The Fjorden Camera App user interface is fully customizable. Freely assign features or parameters to Fjorden’s hardware controls to create the personalized camera of your dreams. We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve teamed up with ProCamera to create a “ProCamera x Fjorden” Special Edition, bringing together class-leading software and hardware. The ProCamera iOS App will work with all versions of the Fjorden Grip, not just this Special Edition.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the iPhone camera remote controller

Source : Kickstarter

