Lexar professional CFexpress Type B card reader for Mac and PC

Photographers and other professionals that use CFexpress Type B cards, may be interested in a new professional card reader created by the team at Lexar. The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Reader as it is professionally known, has been specifically designed for creatives looking for ultrafast transfer speeds on the go.

Designed for use with CFexpress Type B storage cards, the Lexar card reader is capable of transferring large amounts of high quality photographs, RAW 8K video and more quickly to your computer. Thanks to the included 2-in-1 USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable and USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable for seamless port-to-port connection with your tablet, MacBook, iPad, Windows laptop or desktop PC.

“Seamlessly transfer files on the go with the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Reader. This professional-level reader offloads a large number of high-quality images and RAW 8K video from your CFexpress Type B card to your computer at USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds with ease, supercharging your workflow from location to post-production.”

“Its compact and portable design allows you to quickly slip the reader into your pocket and go. And, with simple plug-and-play functionality you can easily offload content with blazing fast speeds wherever you are. All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.”

For full specifications and compatibility jump over to the official Lexar website by following the link below.

Source : Lexar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals