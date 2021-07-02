AORUS Xtreme AIC SSD drive offers 28GB/s transfers

Gigabyte has this week introduced its new AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD drive capable of transfer speeds of up to 28GB/s and features eight 4 TB 2nd generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs with a PHISON PS5018-E18 controller. The AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC supports PCIe 4.0 and is backward compatible with PCIe third-generation connections but has been specifically designed to provide “ultimate performance” from 2nd generation PCIe 4.0 connections.

“With advancements in both hardware and flash memory, the SSD drive performance jump up to a new level, however there is still a gap from the uppermost 32 GB/s transmission bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 x16…” said Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division. “GIGABYTE has played a leading role in the development and production of PCIe 4.0 SSDs. After the recent launch of AORUS Gen4 7000s Prem. SSD, GIGABYTE has further released AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC drive to approach the maximum PCIe 4.0 bandwidth with 28 GB/s transfer speed. The dual fan thermal design enables optimized performance under low temperature, while the large capacity of 32 TB allows users to store more data and reduce the risk of insufficient storage space.”

“AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD drive features high-quality, hairline brushed baseplate with a curved edge design of the outlook, and Integrates 8 sets of 4TB AORUS Gen4 7000s level SSDs with PHISON PS5018-E18 controllers. By the RAID configuration, it not only provides a large capacity of up to 32 TB, but also increases the sequential read speed to 28 GB/s, which surpass the AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD up to 4 times speed and become the highest performance storage device among all consumer SSDs in the market.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Gigabyte for the new Gigabyte AORUS Xtreme Gen4 AIC SSD drive, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Gigabyte

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals