Control Internet access with the JEXtream FX20 Wi-Fi 6 parental control router

Franklin Wireless has recently unveiled the JEXtream FX20 Parental Control Router and Mobile App. This system is designed to deliver not only high-speed Wi-Fi 6 connectivity but also a comprehensive parental control system that works across all devices connected to the network. This new technology is aimed at providing an easy way to monitor family internet connectivity and safety, providing a secure and productive home experience using personal optimized intelligent services.

The JEXtream FX20 router offers a range of features making it easy for parents to restrict Internet access. Although one of the most notable features is the router’s fast Wi-Fi 6 speeds. Wi-Fi 6, or IEEE 802.11ax, is the new generation of Wi-Fi technology. It provides peak performance and high-speed internet to multiple devices without the lag of buffering, device congestion, or delay.

Parental Control Router

This technology can deliver up to four times the speed of 802.11ac, which equates to more speed for every device on a network. It utilizes Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple-Access (OFDMA), 1024 QAM, and MultiUser MIMO (MU-MIMO) to deliver a significant boost in network speed and total capacity. These features improve spectrum utilization to further increase user throughput, making the JEXtream FX20 an affordable solution for top-speed internet without the stress of commitment or a big price tag.

In terms of security, the router introduces the WPA3 security protocol. This protocol uses 128-bit encryption in WPA3-Personal mode and 192-bit in WPA3-Enterprise. The WPA3 standard replaces the pre-shared key (PSK) exchange with Simultaneous Authentication of Equals, resulting in a more secure initial key exchange. This security measure helps mitigate security issues posed by weak passwords and simplifies the process of setting up devices with no display interface, ensuring a secure home network.

JEXtream FX20

The JEXtream Home App is a personal mobile device management solution for your home network. It allows remote management of the FX20 router, including monitoring and controlling activities, viewing connected devices, and pausing or allowing device connections. The app also allows users to set scheduled connection limits and filter content by category or custom keywords for selected devices. This feature offers parents the ability to control their children’s online activities at home and on the go. Parents can filter content, manage screen time, monitor history, and pause the internet across all devices.

Moreover, the JEXtream FX20 and phone application available for both Android and iOS are available for purchase at a price of $99.99, with a six-month free subscription service included. This makes it a cost-effective solution for families looking to manage their home network effectively.

The JEXtream FX20 Parental Control Router and Mobile App offer a comprehensive solution for families seeking to improve their home network’s speed and security while maintaining control over their children’s internet usage. Its Wi-Fi 6 technology, enhanced security measures, and extensive parental control features make it a standout choice in the market.

Source : Franklin Wireless



