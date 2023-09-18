Learn how to use LocalGPT LLM locally for privacy and security

Learn more about all the latest updates and features made to the excellent open source LocalGPT project that allows you to keep your data on your local network ensuring privacy and security. The LocalGPT open-source initiative has been designed with the user’s privacy at its core, allowing for seamless interaction with documents without the risk of compromising data security. The recent updates to LocalGPT have further enhanced its capabilities, making it an even more powerful tool for those seeking secure, local document interactions.

One of the most significant features of LocalGPT is its commitment to privacy. The system is designed to ensure that all data remains on the user’s computer, providing an unparalleled level of security. This means that users can interact with their documents with the assurance that no data will ever leave their computer. This commitment to privacy is a cornerstone of the LocalGPT project and is a feature that sets it apart from many other AI tools.

New LocalGPT features

In addition to its robust privacy features, LocalGPT also offers versatile model support. Users can seamlessly integrate a variety of open-source models, including HF, GPTQ, GGML, and GGUF. This versatility allows users to customize their experience and choose the models that best suit their needs. Furthermore, once a language learning model (LLM) is downloaded, it can be reused without the need for repeated downloads, saving both time and resources.

The recent updates to LocalGPT have also introduced a range of diverse embeddings. Users can now choose from a variety of open-source embeddings, further enhancing the versatility of the system. This feature, coupled with the ability to remember previous conversations within a session, makes LocalGPT a powerful tool for document interaction.

LocalGPT also boasts an API that can be used for building RAG Applications. This feature, along with the two graphical user interfaces (GUIs) that come with LocalGPT, makes it a user-friendly tool that can be easily integrated into various workflows. The system supports multiple platforms out of the box, including CUDA, CPU, and MPS, allowing users to chat with their data using the platform that best suits their needs.

Features of LocalGPT

Utmost Privacy : Your data remains on your computer, ensuring 100% security.

: Your data remains on your computer, ensuring 100% security. Versatile Model Support : Seamlessly integrate a variety of open-source models, including HF, GPTQ, GGML, and GGUF.

: Seamlessly integrate a variety of open-source models, including HF, GPTQ, GGML, and GGUF. Diverse Embeddings : Choose from a range of open-source embeddings.

: Choose from a range of open-source embeddings. Reuse Your LLM : Once downloaded, reuse your LLM without the need for repeated downloads.

: Once downloaded, reuse your LLM without the need for repeated downloads. Chat History : Remebers your previous conversations (in a session).

: Remebers your previous conversations (in a session). API : LocalGPT has an API that you can use for building RAG Applications.

: LocalGPT has an API that you can use for building RAG Applications. Graphical Interface : LocalGPT comes with two GUIs, one uses the API and the other is standalone (based on streamlit).

: LocalGPT comes with two GUIs, one uses the API and the other is standalone (based on streamlit). GPU, CPU & MPS Support: Supports mulitple platforms out of the box, Chat with your data using CUDA , CPU or MPS and more!

The power of LocalGPT is further enhanced by the use of LangChain tools. These tools are used to parse the document and create embeddings locally using InstructorEmbeddings. The result is then stored in a local vector database using Chroma vector store. This process ensures that the entire RAG pipeline can be run locally, without any data leaving the user’s environment, and with reasonable performance.

The recent updates to LocalGPT have also introduced support for the new gguf format model and an improved prompt template. These features, along with the simplified installation process for GPU support and the detailed hardware requirements for running local GPT, make LocalGPT a more accessible and user-friendly tool.

The recent updates to LocalGPT have further enhanced its capabilities, making it an even more powerful tool for those seeking secure, local document interactions. With its robust privacy features, versatile model support, and user-friendly interface, LocalGPT is a tool that is well-equipped to meet the needs of its users. As the project continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see what new features and improvements are introduced in the future.



